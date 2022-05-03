Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.46. 826,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,218. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.55.

