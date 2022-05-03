Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.46. 826,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

