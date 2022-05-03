Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. 3,900,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $203.71 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

