Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

