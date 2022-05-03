Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

UBER stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 48,486,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206,490. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.