Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.12. 1,397,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $18,916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

