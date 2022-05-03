Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Empire Life Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,570,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

