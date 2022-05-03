Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.22. The company had a trading volume of 158,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

