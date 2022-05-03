Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.85. 2,912,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,253. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

