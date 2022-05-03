Wade G W & Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,306.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,346.68. 1,241,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,625.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2,761.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.