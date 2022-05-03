Wade G W & Inc. Has $51.94 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $51,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $318.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,908,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,400,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.64 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

