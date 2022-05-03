Wade G W & Inc. Has $8.50 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,275 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 9,729,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

