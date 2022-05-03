Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $528.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,797. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.52 and a 200 day moving average of $533.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

