Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 5,084 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,069,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,090. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

