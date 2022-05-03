Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,416,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,018,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

