Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.04. 5,278,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average is $198.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.