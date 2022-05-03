Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,065 shares during the quarter. Waldencast Acquisition accounts for 4.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WALDU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

