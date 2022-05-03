Walmart Inc. (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of WMT opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $418.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,343,000 after buying an additional 379,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 119,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

