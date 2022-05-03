WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,774 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WFC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 21,535,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374,691. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

