Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Decreased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $84,113,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. 54,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

