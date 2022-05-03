Wolves of Wall Street Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $16.06 or 0.00041680 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $147,477.69 and approximately $155.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.50 or 1.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

