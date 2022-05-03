Workiva (NYSE:WK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

NYSE:WK traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 373,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -125.44 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

