W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:WTI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.
WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
