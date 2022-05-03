XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,914.97

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $162,914.97 and $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00217562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00158617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00431079 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,207.30 or 1.85298919 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

