YOUengine Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (YOUC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YOUengine

YOUC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

