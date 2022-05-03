Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.14. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLNG stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

