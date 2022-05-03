Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,379. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

