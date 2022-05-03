Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $29.30 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $27.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $117.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

