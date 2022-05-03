Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

ASPS stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $168.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

