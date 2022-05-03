Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

