Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enviva (NYSE:EVA) to “Strong-Buy”

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Enviva alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 128,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,442. Enviva has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.