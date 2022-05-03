Zenvia (ZENV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zenvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

