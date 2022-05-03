Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after purchasing an additional 368,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

ETR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

