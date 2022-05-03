Zotefoams plc (ZTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on June 1st

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 332 ($4.15) on Tuesday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.23). The company has a market cap of £161.42 million and a P/E ratio of 38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

