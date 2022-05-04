$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 441,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,248. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

About Aris Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

