$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,574. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $65,345,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

