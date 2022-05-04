-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

FLUX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

