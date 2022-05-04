-$0.43 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CLVS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

