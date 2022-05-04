-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 441.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOEV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,684. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

