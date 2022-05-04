-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.38). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
CLMT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 129,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
