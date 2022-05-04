$0.88 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

SYBT traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 64,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

