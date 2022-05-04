$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the highest is $1.85 million. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 34,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,608. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

