$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Vale reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

VALE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,562,172. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

