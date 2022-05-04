125 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

MDY stock traded up $12.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.34. The stock had a trading volume of 261,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $448.54 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

