1,275 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.54. 1,728,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

