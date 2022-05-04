$142.01 Million in Sales Expected for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will announce $142.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.71 million. Office Properties Income Trust posted sales of $137.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year sales of $571.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 247,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -178.86%.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.