148,262 Shares in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,523,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,135,000.

NASDAQ AEAEU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

