15,000 Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $12,915,000.
Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.
