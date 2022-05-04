16,672 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

