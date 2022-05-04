18,144 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

